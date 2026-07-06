SIT Probes Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Key Findings Unveiled

A Special Investigation Team's preliminary report reveals suspicious activities in the Ram Mandir donation process, capturing 70 incidents on CCTV. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has initiated administrative reforms following the resignation of key officials amid claims of cash mishandling, though rumors of missing silver bricks remain unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:18 IST
SIT Probes Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Key Findings Unveiled
Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, a preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has shed light on dubious activities surrounding the Ram Mandir donation scandal. The report highlights that between April 27 and June 5, 2026, approximately 70 suspicious incidents were caught on CCTV, where staff members were seen concealing cash.

The SIT report indicates significant lapses, citing a lack of entry and exit checks and poor handling of personal belongings. The mishandling of donations, including counting cash from multiple boxes together, facilitated the suspicious activities. Notably, Rs 78.94 lakh was recovered from employees before the probe's initiation, with an extra Rs 2.25 lakh discovered in a bathroom near the counting room on June 4, 2026.

Following these revelations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, while also removing Gopal Nagarkote from special invitee membership. A press release noted that the Trust requested an impartial inquiry from the Uttar Pradesh government, prompting the formation of the high-level SIT. The investigation continues as the Trust implements interim administrative changes.

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