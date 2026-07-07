SIT Uncovers Alleged Pilferage at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has discovered initial evidence suggesting theft during the counting of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, according to its preliminary findings submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government. The probe scrutinized CCTV captures, testimonies from trust officials, banking officers, security staff, and counting crew, accompanied by bank logs, seizure records, the MoU, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The SIT report indicates that CCTV footage spanning April 27 to June 5 repeatedly captures counting staff hiding bundles of cash within their clothing, pockets, shoes, and other concealed areas. The recordings also highlight incidents where fellow employees seemed to aid or cover such actions. Overall, around 70 instances of suspected theft or misappropriation are documented in the footage under review. The report, referencing employee accounts and mismatches in cash counts versus bank deposits, suggests similar activities might have taken place prior to April 27, though the lack of older footage limits assessment of their scope.

It was noted that established security measures—such as frisking, biometric attendance, personal belongings restrictions, and CCTV oversight outlined under the trust's SOPs—were not adequately enforced. This negligence reportedly facilitated the theft and misappropriation activities.

The team also identified procedural lapses in managing valuable offerings, pointing to inconsistencies in documentation, weighing, and sealing processes. Nonetheless, allegations concerning donated silver bricks and other precious items were unverified, with existing records confirming the items stayed in trust possession until duly processed.

Relying on footage, recovery data, financial statements, and witness accounts, the report singles out Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ramashankar Mishra for prima facie involvement. It describes Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav as frequently seen removing or hiding cash, while the others were implicated in supporting or conducting similar actions. The SIT asserts the available evidence provides preliminary validation of theft and misappropriation occurring inside the donation counting venue during the counting proceedings. (ANI)