Trust Embroiled: Alleged Donation Theft Puts Ayodhya Temple Under Scrutiny

VHP President Alok Kumar appeals for restraint regarding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's alleged donation theft until an investigation concludes. Amidst accusations, resignations of key trustees were accepted to ensure an impartial probe. A new CEO search committee is formed while reassuring donations remain secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:06 IST
Trust Embroiled: Alleged Donation Theft Puts Ayodhya Temple Under Scrutiny
VHP International President Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the wake of allegations surrounding donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar has called for calm and urged both political leaders and the public to refrain from derogatory remarks until the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its probe. His appeal came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra on grounds that their presence might impact the investigation's impartiality.

The VHP leader expressed dismay over the alleged misappropriation of temple donations and emphasized that the trustees were equally distressed by the accusations. Following their request, the government constituted an SIT, and an FIR was filed promptly as preliminary findings emerged. Kumar insisted on allowing the investigative process to complete without hindrance and to punish those culpable.

Following a high-level meeting, the Trust conveyed that Krishna Mohan would temporarily undertake the responsibilities of General Secretary, while a committee of retired luminaries works to recommend new candidates for the CEO role. Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj reaffirmed the safety of donated articles and expressed faith in justice ultimately prevailing over the scandal.

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