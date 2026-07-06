Rain-Induced Tragedies in Pune: Five Dead Amid Severe Weather

A series of rain-induced calamities have devastated Pune district over the past 48 hours, resulting in the tragic loss of at least five lives, as confirmed by local officials on Monday.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi reported that three individuals perished in a landslide incident near Patan. Additionally, a fatal wall collapse occurred in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

Another tragedy unfolded in Khed tehsil, where a motorcyclist was tragically swept away by forceful water currents. His body was later recovered, adding to the toll.

Amid these successive incidents, authorities remain on high alert as parts of the district continue to experience heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for the region, indicating severe weather conditions that demand vigilance.

A separate landslide on Monday in Patal village, within Maval Tehsil, claimed another life, with two more victims feared trapped in the rubble. The incident occurred during the early hours, prompting an urgent response from local authorities scrambling to locate potential survivors.

In response to the crisis, the District Information Office confirmed that urgent assistance was sought from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A specialized 30-member team from the 5th Battalion, situated in Pune, was swiftly dispatched to the scene as part of the ongoing rescue operations.