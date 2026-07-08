Cheating Scandal Unfolds at Rajasthan LDC Exam: Five Accused

A cheating incident during the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's LDC recruitment exam led to a police case against five individuals. Allegations involve unfair means facilitated by the exam centre staff to benefit a female candidate. The investigation is ongoing, with charges under the Rajasthan Public Examination Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:30 IST
Cheating Scandal Unfolds at Rajasthan LDC Exam: Five Accused
Rewant Dan, Additional Superintendent of Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A serious cheating scandal has emerged during the recent Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's LDC recruitment exam, prompting legal action against five people, including a woman. The allegations suggest that several staff members, including a headmaster, a teacher, and an invigilator, assisted a candidate in using unfair means.

The incident, reported at the Swami Vivekananda Model School centre during the exam's second shift, has spurred the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to commission an inquiry by the District Collector. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rewant Dan Charan, a substitute invigilator allegedly sneaked the exam paper out to help the candidate cheat.

Necessary legal procedures have been initiated with a case, identified as Case 136, being registered at the Kotwali Police Station in Jaisalmer. The accused, including candidate Manu Kanwar, a relief invigilator Padam Singh, and centre superintendent Ummed Singh, face charges under sections of the newly enacted Rajasthan Public Examination Act, 2022. Authorities vow a thorough investigation amidst the state's crackdown on exam malpractice. (ANI)

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