Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes Delhi-NCR: Traffic Chaos and Public Outcry

Incessant rainfall since Wednesday night has brought life to a standstill in the Delhi-NCR region, creating chaotic traffic conditions and severe waterlogging throughout the area. The Mehrauli-Badarpur Road was notably affected, experiencing a complete halt in traffic due to substantial water accumulation that overwhelmed the drainage systems.

In South Delhi’s East of Kailash, two large trees collapsed last night, marking a repeated incident within a short distance of Raja Dhir Singh Marg. While the crash left a car trapped under debris, no injuries were reported. Traffic police responded promptly to manage the disruptions caused by the fallen trees.

The situation was no better on NH-24 near the Akshardham temple, where widespread flooding severely impeded traffic between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Residents in NCR cities like Noida and Ghaziabad faced submerged roads and unbearable commuting challenges, prompting anger directed at civic authorities over perceived negligence.