Supreme Court Reviews Bail in High-Profile Meghalaya Murder Case

The Supreme Court is set to review the Meghalaya government's plea against the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the murder of her husband. The court has requested the 'grounds of arrest' document and will examine the typographical error that led to her release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:12 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Bail in High-Profile Meghalaya Murder Case
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has listed for review a plea by the Meghalaya government seeking to overturn bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, a prime suspect in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The bail had been granted due to an alleged failure to provide 'grounds of arrest' at the time of her detainment. A typographical error cited by the prosecution allegedly misrepresented the legal provisions in the arrest document.

A bench headed by Justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar has demanded the exact 'grounds of arrest' document for further scrutiny. The Supreme Court's initial observations suggested that the discrepancy in the arrest document might not justify the high court's decision to grant bail. The top court's decision to review stems from a plea by the Meghalaya government, which claims the documents were appropriately provided.

On Friday, the Supreme Court considered staying the bail order but opted against issuing an interim stay due to Sonam Raghuvanshi's existing release on bail and the time she has already spent in custody. Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu observed lapses in the High Court's handling of the case and stressed a more detailed examination in the upcoming hearings.

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