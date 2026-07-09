South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced: Supreme Court Upholds Decision
South Korea's Supreme Court confirmed a seven-year prison sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Convicted of obstructing arrest attempts related to a 2024 martial law imposition, Yoon also faced charges of fabricating documents. His legal team plans to seek a constitutional review on the ruling.
South Korea's Supreme Court upheld a seven-year prison sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, convicting him of obstructing authorities' attempts to arrest him over his brief martial law imposition in 2024.
The court confirmed the previous findings, which included charges of document fabrication and improper martial law process execution. Yoon's legal representatives plan to pursue constitutional review avenues, challenging the ruling's legitimacy.
Prosecutors initially sought a 10-year term, citing power abuse and public harm. Yoon, currently also sentenced to life for insurrection charges, confronts a series of additional trials, reflecting a significant turmoil in South Korea's political landscape.
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