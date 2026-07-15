Key Jan Suraaj Members Defect to BJP, Reshaping Bihar's Political Landscape

In a significant political shift, prominent leaders from the Jan Suraaj Party joined the BJP, bolstering its strength in Bihar ahead of the Bankipur by-election. The move is seen as a key success for the BJP's regional expansion, while raising doubts about Jan Suraaj's future direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:07 IST
Key Jan Suraaj Members Defect to BJP, Reshaping Bihar's Political Landscape
Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi at joining ceremony of JSP leaders into BJP (Photo/x/@BJP4Bihar@BJP4Bihar). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development for Bihar's political scene, several senior leaders of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a formal induction ceremony at the BJP state office in Patna. The ceremony was officiated by Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, who welcomed the influx of new members.

Among the high-profile defectors were former Digha candidate Bittu Singh, mayoral candidate Vineeta Bittu, and other notable figures such as Kumhrar candidate KC Sinha and Maner candidate Gopal Singh. These political heavyweights were accompanied by numerous JSP workers, all pledging their allegiance to the BJP.

Highlighting the impact of the BJP's leadership and strategies, State President Sanjay Saraogi expressed confidence that these new entrants would contribute significantly to the party's growth. Meanwhile, defectors like Bittu Singh have vowed unwavering loyalty to the BJP, dismissing JSP founder Prashant Kishor's leadership as lacking vision.

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