Haryana Leads the Charge Toward a Green India with PM Modi's Vision

The rally in Jind, coinciding with the launch of India's first hydrogen train and major development projects by PM Modi, spotlighted green energy and environmental awareness. Haryana CM Saini praised PM Modi's transformative leadership, unveiling projects worth Rs 14,721 crore, accelerating Haryana's progress in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:53 IST
Haryana Leads the Charge Toward a Green India with PM Modi's Vision
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark event in Jind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen train and unveiled nine development projects, amounting to Rs 14,721 crore. The rally, attracting a significant turnout of people and social organizations, emphasized the shift towards green energy and environmental consciousness.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed Modi's visionary leadership as pivotal for India's transformations over the past 12 years. He lauded the Prime Minister as an embodiment of India's aspirations, attributing the state's developmental strides to central government support exceeding Rs 7 lakh crore.

With the launch of green energy initiatives, Haryana aims to set new benchmarks in sustainable transportation. Participants showcased their commitment to a cleaner future by using electric vehicles. The momentum towards realizing a Viksit Bharat 2047 is building, with Haryana poised at the forefront of this green revolution.

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