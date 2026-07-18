Mumbai's Milk Crisis: FDA Regulations Stir Controversy

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam has raised concerns over the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent stringent actions against adulterated milk in Mumbai. He argues that the rapid implementation of these regulations is causing turmoil among milk traders and small dairy operators, requesting additional time for compliance.

Nirupam highlighted the challenges faced by traders in meeting the new requirement that mandates milk sourced from cattle sheds can only be sold in plastic pouches, while milk transported via tankers demands packaging before sale. Although willing to cooperate, traders lack the needed timeframe to adjust to these mandates.

He warned that failure to resolve these issues might lead to disruption in milk supply and escalate prices affecting consumers directly. Meanwhile, the FDA, following inspections, suspended the food licenses of three eateries in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi, citing significant breaches in hygiene and food safety standards.