Kapil Sibal Accuses BJP of 'Horse-Trading' to Sway Parliament Majority

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has accused the BJP of engaging in 'horse-trading' to achieve a two-thirds majority in Parliament. He claims that MPs from parties like Trinamool Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have joined the ruling alliance, ahead of a crucial Parliament session commencing on July 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:38 IST
Kapil Sibal Accuses BJP of 'Horse-Trading' to Sway Parliament Majority
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of resorting to 'horse-trading' in a bid to secure a decisive two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Sibal noted that MPs from the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena have shifted allegiances to the ruling coalition, potentially strengthening its legislative power. He highlighted twenty MPs from Trinamool Congress merging their group with a little-known northeastern party, and others from NCP and Shiv Sena joining the fold.

His allegations unfold as Parliament gears up for the Monsoon Session from July 20 to August 13, where significant bills, including the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and others, are set to be introduced. President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the four-week session to address notable legislative agendas.

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