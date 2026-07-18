Political Realignment Sets Stage for Heated Monsoon Session

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaching, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has invited rebel TMC leaders who joined the NCPI to an all-party meeting. The session anticipates debates on various legislative issues amidst recent political shifts, including defections from opposition parties to align with the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:00 IST
Political Realignment Sets Stage for Heated Monsoon Session
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament looms, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has reached out to Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, former Trinamool Congress leaders now with the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The invitation to the all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday aims to ensure cooperation for a smooth legislative session.

Rijiju's letter highlighted the MPs' recent shift to NCPI, following their request for recognition by Speaker Om Birla. "It is my pleasure to invite you for a meeting of Floor Leaders to discuss critical legislative business for the Monsoon Session," Rijiju stated. The NCPI, having aligned with the BJP-led NDA, marks a significant political movement within West Bengal.

The Monsoon Session is poised to witness intense discussions, propelled by splits within key opposition parties. Desertions from the Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, and Aam Aadmi Party to BJP fuels expectations of a charged parliamentary environment. The government plans to introduce crucial bills, despite expected opposition on issues like the NEET-UG paper leak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's controversial remarks.

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