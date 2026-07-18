Gujarat Chief Minister Champions Natural Farming Initiative

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is actively promoting PM Modi's 'Back to Basics' rural vision by visiting natural farming sites. Engaging with villagers, Patel emphasizes reducing chemical fertilizers and adopting eco-friendly practices, aligning with government initiatives for sustainable agriculture. The push highlights preservation of natural resources and industry-environment balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:42 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Champions Natural Farming Initiative
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has embraced an innovative strategy to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Back to Basics' philosophy among rural farmers. During a recent visit to Mahundra village, Patel explored natural farming methods on the farm of Alpesh Patel, discerning cow-based practices and cattle management techniques alongside.

Seated on a Charpoi with local villagers, CM Patel underscored natural farming as a crucial safeguard for future generations. He expressed urgent concern about the declining soil health, exacerbated by excessive chemical fertilizer use. Patel advocated for natural farming as a robust solution to enhance both soil and human health, urging collective responsibility in conserving natural resources.

Highlighting national programs like 'Amrit Sarovar' to combat water scarcity, Patel stated that, under initiatives such as Sujalam Sufalam, lake-filling distances now extend to 7 kilometers. He praised recent advancements, including India's debut hydrogen train, asserting the nation's leadership in green energy. Encouraging citizens to adopt eco-friendly habits, Patel reinforced the state's dedication to sustainable development.

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