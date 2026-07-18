Iran Accuses U.S. of Breaches Amid Rising Tensions

In a stern statement on Saturday, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei condemned what he described as systematic breaches by the U.S. of a key diplomatic memorandum. The agreement, originally signed by the presidents of both countries, has failed to hold sway under President Trump's administration, leading Khamenei to label the U.S. president's signature as 'utterly worthless.'

The diplomatic strain between Washington and Tehran intensified after talks to maintain a ceasefire disintegrated last week. The conflict escalated into mutual strikes, reviving concerns of a possible return to a full-fledged war.

Khamenei further emphasized that the Iranian public, alongside the resistance front, harbored essential 'unforgettable lessons' for the U.S. amidst the tension, signaling a firm stance against further U.S. actions.