Iran Accuses U.S. of Breaches Amid Rising Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei criticized the U.S. for repeated breaches of a memorandum signed with Iran, deeming President Trump's signature as lacking credibility. Tensions have escalated following failed ceasefire talks, with both nations exchanging strikes, raising fears of potential widespread conflict.
- Country:
- Iran
In a stern statement on Saturday, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei condemned what he described as systematic breaches by the U.S. of a key diplomatic memorandum. The agreement, originally signed by the presidents of both countries, has failed to hold sway under President Trump's administration, leading Khamenei to label the U.S. president's signature as 'utterly worthless.'
The diplomatic strain between Washington and Tehran intensified after talks to maintain a ceasefire disintegrated last week. The conflict escalated into mutual strikes, reviving concerns of a possible return to a full-fledged war.
Khamenei further emphasized that the Iranian public, alongside the resistance front, harbored essential 'unforgettable lessons' for the U.S. amidst the tension, signaling a firm stance against further U.S. actions.
ALSO READ
-
Arab League and GCC Unite in Condemnation of Iran's Escalating Strikes
-
Escalation in the Gulf: Iran and U.S. Exchange Strikes Amidst Rising Tensions
-
Tensions Escalate as Iran Strikes in Response to U.S. Attacks
-
Iran Executes Man Amid Controversial Convictions
-
Jens Spahn Resigns Amid Surrogacy Controversy