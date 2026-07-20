Security on Alert as CJP Plans Protest March to Parliament
On the eve of the Monsoon Session, tensions rise in New Delhi as the Cockroach Janata Party plans a protest march towards Parliament. Despite increased security and prohibitory orders in place, activists continue their demonstrations, demanding government accountability on education system failures. Police warn of strict action against violators.
- Country:
- India
Heightened security measures envelop the area around Parliament as activists and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, prepare for a proposed protest march. The escalated precautions coincide with the commencement of the Monsoon Session, prompting the deployment of Rapid Action Force personnel to manage both the protest and parliamentary activities.
While the CJP keeps its protest alive at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, authorities indicate an absence of formal requests for permission for the march. The march, initially publicized by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was recently hospitalized, faces resistance from the Delhi Police, emphasizing that no approvals have been given and warning of penalties for violations of prohibitory orders in New Delhi.
An advisory from Delhi Police asserts that prohibitory orders, akin to Section 144 of the CrPC, remain active in New Delhi, restricting gatherings unless sanctioned at Jantar Mantar. The advisory highlights the extensive security operations aligned with the Monsoon Session starting July 20, aimed at safeguarding public and government installations, with legal consequences for breaches.
Sonam Wangchuk, expressing conditions to cease his hunger strike, demands government accountability for educational missteps or assurances from MPs to address the issues in the ongoing session. Wangchuk promises to end his strike if these demands are met, citing restricted movement and speech during his hospital detention.
ALSO READ
-
Delhi Police Clash with Protesters Amid Strict Security for Parliament Session
-
Youth Voices Demand Justice: CJP Rally Faces High Security in Delhi
-
Activists Gear Up for Landmark Protest March Despite Tight Security in Delhi
-
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Sonam Wangchuk's Medical Autonomy
-
Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges Indian Government Over Education Scandal