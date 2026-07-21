Paswan Backs Students Amid NEET-UG 2026 Protests, Advocates Dialogue

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has expressed solidarity with students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, advocating for dialogue as the best path forward. Paswan stressed the importance of respecting student sentiments while cautioning against suppressing their voices.

Speaking on the Student Coordinating Justice Platform's (CJP) protest and their meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Paswan remarked, "I respect the sentiments of the students. There must have been significant outrage and concern for them to take to the streets. Nevertheless, I am not in favor of stifling their voices."

Paswan's comments follow a meeting between Nadda and a CJP delegation regarding calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid intensified protests. Nadda described the meeting as productive and noted that discussions with the protesters unfolded in a courteous manner.

The CJP handed Nadda a written petition and pressed for demands like Pradhan's ouster, compensation for affected NEET candidates, and the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Their protest will persist until Pradhan's resignation is secured, with tensions escalating after Monday's protest march towards Parliament, which resulted in multiple injuries among both police personnel and demonstrators.

Authorities claim that protesters engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism, leading to the arrest of several unidentified individuals. CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, however, accused the police of excessive force. In the broader context, Paswan highlighted the government's commitment to guiding youth towards success, echoing sentiments from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary party meeting, where Prime Minister praised the contributions and potential of young Indians globally.