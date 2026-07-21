Kejriwal Condemns Police Brutality Amidst Protest Turmoil
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, criticized the Modi government's police action against protesting students in Delhi, labeling it as unprecedented brutality. He compared the force used to historical events, likening it to British-era atrocities, while protests continue demanding key resignations and compensation for affected families.
- Country:
- India
In a stern critique, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government for what he termed as undue police brutality against students during a Congress-led protest in Delhi. Kejriwal, addressing the media, described the police action as unparalleled in its severity and an attempt to suppress dissent.
Drawing historical parallels, Kejriwal accused the government of surpassing British colonial measures, as he pointed to social media videos showing students being beaten without resisting. He alleged that many parents claim their children remain unaccounted for following the protests, suspecting police detention.
As tensions escalated, over 118 police personnel were reported injured, alongside 60 protesters. The police alleged protesters had resorted to stone-pelting and vandalism. Amidst this unrest, the CJP continued protests, demanding resignations and compensation, while activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition remains closely monitored at Safdarjung Hospital.
ALSO READ
-
Kejriwal Meets Injured Students, Demands Transparency in Protest Aftermath
-
Activist's Health Concerns Mount as Protests Intensify in Delhi
-
Kejriwal Condemns Police Action Against Student Protesters Amid Exam Scandal
-
Clashes in Delhi: Protests Turn Violent, Allegations of Police Brutality Surface
-
Delhi Protests Escalate: Police and Protesters Clash Amid Demands