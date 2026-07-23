Stone-Pelting Strife: ACPs Injured Amid Heated Delhi Protest

Violence erupted in Delhi's Connaught Place during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over national exam paper leaks, resulting in injuries to key police figures. Delhi Police have filed numerous cases following reports of stone-pelting near Jantar Mantar.

The incident saw Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash and ACP Vivek Bhagat among the injured, with several other officers sustaining wounds. RML Hospital confirmed multiple injuries on ACP Bhagat, signifying the intensity of the clashes.

Protesters accuse outside interference, alleging BJP involvement in the disruption. The escalation has led to heightened security as CJP's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continues amid claims of police brutality.