Stone-Pelting Strife: ACPs Injured Amid Heated Delhi Protest

Delhi Police registered a case over violence and stone-pelting in Connaught Place, injuring key police figures during CJP protests against national exam paper leaks. Tensions escalate as both police and activists exchange accusations, prompting heavy security measures at Jantar Mantar. The unrest highlights challenges in managing large-scale street demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:48 IST
Stone-Pelting Strife: ACPs Injured Amid Heated Delhi Protest
Police during CJP-led parliament march (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Violence erupted in Delhi's Connaught Place during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over national exam paper leaks, resulting in injuries to key police figures. Delhi Police have filed numerous cases following reports of stone-pelting near Jantar Mantar.

The incident saw Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash and ACP Vivek Bhagat among the injured, with several other officers sustaining wounds. RML Hospital confirmed multiple injuries on ACP Bhagat, signifying the intensity of the clashes.

Protesters accuse outside interference, alleging BJP involvement in the disruption. The escalation has led to heightened security as CJP's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continues amid claims of police brutality.

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