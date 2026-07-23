Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils New Schemes for Construction Workers' Welfare

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced a series of welfare schemes aimed at enhancing the quality of life for registered construction workers. Speaking from the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dhami emphasized the government's dedication to improving welfare standards through these initiatives under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The initiatives include the Chief Minister Nutrition Scheme, which supports workers' families nutritionally, and the Chief Minister Education Material Scheme, ensuring educational resources for workers' children. Inspired by Swachh Bharat, a sanitation material distribution program also commenced. The Chief Minister Yoga and Wellness Arogya Scheme offers yoga training to students from workers' families, linking technical training to employment opportunities.

Under the Chief Minister Workers' Health Check-up Scheme, medical mobile vans will deliver healthcare services, including 44 diagnostic tests, to workers in remote areas. The scheme, initially launching in Pauri Garhwal and Champawat districts, will extend across Uttarakhand. Dhami praised PM Modi's vision, outlining comprehensive support for workers, recognizing their role in the state's progress.