Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils New Schemes for Construction Workers' Welfare

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched welfare initiatives for construction workers, including health, nutrition, education, and employment schemes. Emphasizing workers' wellbeing, the state also rolled out mobile medical vans for healthcare services. The initiatives align with PM Modi's vision of inclusive development, ensuring prosperity for workers and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:22 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils New Schemes for Construction Workers' Welfare
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced a series of welfare schemes aimed at enhancing the quality of life for registered construction workers. Speaking from the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dhami emphasized the government's dedication to improving welfare standards through these initiatives under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The initiatives include the Chief Minister Nutrition Scheme, which supports workers' families nutritionally, and the Chief Minister Education Material Scheme, ensuring educational resources for workers' children. Inspired by Swachh Bharat, a sanitation material distribution program also commenced. The Chief Minister Yoga and Wellness Arogya Scheme offers yoga training to students from workers' families, linking technical training to employment opportunities.

Under the Chief Minister Workers' Health Check-up Scheme, medical mobile vans will deliver healthcare services, including 44 diagnostic tests, to workers in remote areas. The scheme, initially launching in Pauri Garhwal and Champawat districts, will extend across Uttarakhand. Dhami praised PM Modi's vision, outlining comprehensive support for workers, recognizing their role in the state's progress.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026