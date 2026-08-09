Deendayal Port Authority Unites Community in Stirring Tiranga Yatra Celebration

The Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla launched its Tiranga Yatra at the Port Township as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The event marked the start of patriotic celebrations, emphasizing unity and national identity, with vibrant participation from port officials, school students, and community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:44 IST
Deendayal Port Authority Unites Community in Stirring Tiranga Yatra Celebration
Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla Tiranga Yatra (Photo/X/@Deendayal_Port). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An electrifying display of patriotism unfolded in Gopalpuri, Gandhidham, as the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) inaugurated its Tiranga Yatra. The event, led by DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, underscoring national pride and community spirit in the port township.

The procession saw a kaleidoscope of Tricolour-draped participants who marched in a vibrant spectacle, chanting slogans and celebrating the spirit of Vande Mataram. The gathering showcased the unwavering commitment to India's unity and sovereignty, reflecting the essence of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Instigated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the campaign encourages citizens to embrace the National Flag at their homes, fostering a deeper connection with India's patriotic ethos. The Kandla celebrations are part of a broader initiative aiming to commemorate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with diverse activities and nationwide participation.

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