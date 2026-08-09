Deendayal Port Authority Kicks Off Vibrant Tiranga Yatra Celebration

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) at Kandla inaugurated its Tiranga Yatra on Sunday, highlighting a vivid display of nationalism in the Port Township of Gopalpuri, Gandhidham. Spearheaded by DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior port officials, DPA employees, CISF personnel, school students, and members of the Deendayal Mahila Shakti Kendra among others.

Participants, adorned in tricolour and resonating with the spirit of 'Vande Mataram', carried the national flag, fostering an atmosphere of unity and patriotism. This initiative aligns with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, encouraging the celebration of the Tricolour as a symbol of India's unity, sovereignty, and shared identity.

Part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the campaign aims for citizens to develop a personal connection with the national emblem and honour freedom fighters. The 2023 edition of the celebration focuses on commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with numerous activities planned across districts, incorporating rallies, concerts, exhibitions, and more.