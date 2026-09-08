Delhi Building Collapse: Arrests Spark Safety Overhaul

In the wake of a building collapse in Delhi's South Campus, which led to the deaths of seven people, the Delhi Police have arrested three individuals involved in unauthorized construction activities. Among those apprehended are Urmila Gupta, the building owner, her husband Hariram Gupta, and their son Mahesh Gupta. Hariram, a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force, admitted to overseeing the basement renovations that likely precipitated the tragedy. The police have coordinated efforts, forming 10 teams to expedite the investigation and subsequent arrests.

Simultaneously, the Delhi government has intensified safety inspections, targeting paying guest accommodations and coaching centres throughout the city. These actions follow a detailed review by senior officials at a joint meeting led by the Lieutenant Governor. With a focus on improving emergency response and student housing facilities, the government is actively assessing various measures to prevent similar calamities.

The proposed measures include bolstered deployments of safety personnel and possible revisions to the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for redeveloping existing student hostels. Furthermore, increased regulation of PG accommodations and educational institutes is under consideration, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring student safety and compliance with all necessary regulations.