100 Days of Protest: Chandigarh's Cab Drivers Demand Justice
Chandigarh's cab drivers, led by union president Amandeep Singh, continue their protest for 100 days, demanding insurance and regulatory compliance from aggregators. Despite licences being suspended, drivers' pleas remain unaddressed, with Singh urging for stringent enforcement against Uber and Rapido over alleged policy violations.
- Country:
- India
The cab drivers union in Chandigarh, led by President Amandeep Singh, is marking 100 days of protests as their demands remain unmet. Despite the administration's decision to suspend licenses of two cab aggregators for six months, drivers are fighting for promised insurance coverage and other facilities.
Singh revealed that the drivers, enduring both a prolonged sit-in and a hunger strike, still lack the promised Rs. six lakh medical insurance and Rs. ten lakh term insurance. The offices of the aggregators neither opened in Chandigarh nor extended operations to a 24*7 schedule, falling short of agreements.
The Chandigarh administration acted by suspending the licenses due to non-compliance with the Chandigarh Aggregator Policy, 2025, and cited various violations. The union calls for decisive action against companies like Uber and Rapido, demanding their services cease operating in the city.
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