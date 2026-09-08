Tensions Soar in Tamil Nadu Assembly as DMK Faces Expulsions

Tensions escalated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators were expelled during a protest over remarks made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay regarding the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). DMK MLA and party whip EV Velu condemned the eviction, calling it a significant breach of democratic norms.

Velu emphasized that the DMK's actions were prompted by serious concerns about the state's deteriorating law and order situation, which were sidestepped by Vijay's controversial statements. The DMK had requested that sections of the remarks be removed from the records, but Speaker JCD Prabhakar refused, leading to further unrest.

Earlier disruptions included a DMK sit-in outside the Speaker's chamber in response to Vijay’s comments, resulting in their eviction. The conflict highlights ongoing political friction, fueled by Vijay's accusations of corruption in previous DMK regimes, which the party has firmly denied.