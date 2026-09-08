Bihar CM Pledges Party Introspection Amid By-Election Defeat

Following an unexpected by-election defeat in Bankipur, Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasizes the BJP's introspection to rectify the party's system. Asserting that one bypoll result doesn't reflect the state's political climate, he underscores politicians' accountability and dismisses personal conflicts with political adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:59 IST
Bihar CM Pledges Party Introspection Amid By-Election Defeat
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is undergoing an internal review following its surprising loss in the Bankipur by-election. Noting the party's need for increased self-confidence, Choudhary acknowledged past errors and emphasized the importance of addressing the issues as the seat was claimed by a rival contender, Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party, defeating BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha by 19,324 votes.

Choudhary downplayed the signifyance of a single by-election, arguing that it does not signify a major political shift in Bihar. He highlighted that bellwether seats, such as those in Bhagalpur and Purnia, are more reflective of the state's political landscape. The Chief Minister also stressed the crucial role public representatives play in fulfilling their duties to earn the electorate's trust.

Amid accusations led by political adversary Prashant Kishor, Choudhary reaffirmed his focus on governance rather than engaging in political rivalries. He exhibited a lighthearted demeanor towards the opposition's increasing focus post-election, asserting his commitment to work for Bihar and uphold judicial processes against personal attacks.

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