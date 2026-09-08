Bihar's Bold Prohibition: A Continuing Legacy
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary affirms the state's commitment to liquor prohibition, hailing it as a historic decision by former leader Nitish Kumar. Despite financial losses, the policy continues to receive strong support from women, aiming to reduce alcohol-related harm.
- Country:
- India
In a resolute stance, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has reiterated the state's unwavering commitment to its liquor prohibition policy, a move initially spearheaded by former JD-U leader Nitish Kumar. In a candid interview with ANI, Chaudhary emphasized the enduring support for the ban, particularly from the state's women.
Highlighting the significant economic impact, Chaudhary acknowledged a financial loss of approximately Rs 20,000 crores due to the prohibition. Nonetheless, he defended the policy as a vital measure to empower Bihar's women and mitigate the risks associated with alcohol consumption, underscoring its broad backing among society.
Reflecting on the roots of the policy, Bihar enacted prohibition in 2016 under the Bihar Excise (Amendment) Act, 2016. This move, intended to combat alcoholism-related issues, has been enforced by the Prohibition and Excise Department since the Gazette Notification of December 2015, marking a transformative chapter in the state's legislative history.
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