Delhi Police's Operation Chakravyuh Nets 81 Arrests

Operation Chakravyuh led by the Delhi Police resulted in 81 arrests from 175 cases, targeting fugitive criminals. The operation extended over a 48-hour period and involved 61 police teams tracing offenders. In a separate case, three gang members were arrested after a confrontation with police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:59 IST
Delhi Police's Operation Chakravyuh Nets 81 Arrests
West District Additional DCP Abhishek Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi Police, under its 'Operation Chakravyuh,' successfully arrested 81 individuals from a total of 175 cases, focusing on fugitive proclaimed offenders (POs). Additional DCP West District, Abhishek Gupta, announced the operation aimed at tracing, verifying, and apprehending these offenders, further confirming the status of 161 others.

During a 48-hour campaign from September 5-6, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), 61 teams executed simultaneous operations at various locations. In total, 149 proclaimed offenders were traced; of these, 49 were already in custody, while 19 were verified as deceased.

In another incident, three members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, including one juvenile, were apprehended following an encounter with police. This followed the murder of a property dealer in Narela, Delhi, with the suspects allegedly firing 11 to 12 rounds at police during their attempted escape.

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