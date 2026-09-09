Delhi Police's Operation Chakravyuh Nets 81 Arrests

The Delhi Police, under its 'Operation Chakravyuh,' successfully arrested 81 individuals from a total of 175 cases, focusing on fugitive proclaimed offenders (POs). Additional DCP West District, Abhishek Gupta, announced the operation aimed at tracing, verifying, and apprehending these offenders, further confirming the status of 161 others.

During a 48-hour campaign from September 5-6, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), 61 teams executed simultaneous operations at various locations. In total, 149 proclaimed offenders were traced; of these, 49 were already in custody, while 19 were verified as deceased.

In another incident, three members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, including one juvenile, were apprehended following an encounter with police. This followed the murder of a property dealer in Narela, Delhi, with the suspects allegedly firing 11 to 12 rounds at police during their attempted escape.