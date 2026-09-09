Political Firestorm Erupts in Punjab: Controversy Surrounds AAP Government

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab, demanding accountability and swift justice for the family of Gulzar Singh. Singh, a worker from Sangrur district, succumbed to suicide after allegedly enduring harassment for questioning State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on the illicit drug trade.

In a strongly worded post, Gandhi highlighted a troubling trend within the AAP-led administration, where citizens who raise concerns about government shortcomings face threats and pressure tactics. Gulzar Singh, belonging to the Dalit community, reportedly questioned the minister over the rampant drug trade that claimed his son's well-being. Gandhi claimed Singh was pressured to apologize and eventually driven to take his own life after being denied timely medical assistance.

The incident sparked political outrage, with the Congress and BJP uniting in their condemnation of the Punjab administration. While Punjab Congress's Raj Kumar Verka called for the removal of the Bhagwant Mann government, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized AAP's alleged negligence. Reacting to the backlash, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, accusing BJP of desperation.