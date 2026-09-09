Empowering Women: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored working women at a ceremony in Varanasi, highlighting initiatives for women’s safety, economic independence, and welfare schemes. He emphasized on development projects, education, and employment opportunities, stressing the importance of preserving cultural heritage while promoting global identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:34 IST
Empowering Women: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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During his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended honors to working women, including Anganwadi and ASHA workers, at the Working Women's Honour Ceremony in Babatpur-Pindra. The event witnessed an enthusiastic welcome from attendees, who greeted the Chief Minister with applause and rose petals.

Addressing the gathered audience, Yogi Adityanath lauded the 'maternal power' of women, emphasizing the need for widespread respect and recognition of their contributions. He noted Varanasi's evolving global identity, alongside its spiritual and cultural heritage, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts toward amplifying this on the global stage.

Highlighting progress in women’s safety, Yogi detailed the Mission Shakti initiative and the formation of women battalions within the state police, observing a rise in female police officers from 10,000 to 45,000 since 2017. He also outlined welfare schemes committed to transforming women's lives, with efforts focusing on education and employment through various programs.

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