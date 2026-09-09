Tamil Nadu Courts Kazakh Investment at India-Kazakhstan Business Forum

Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister S. Keerthana hailed a Kazakh business delegation, showcasing diverse investment opportunities at the India-Kazakhstan Business Forum in Chennai. Highlighting mutual strengths, both regions explored collaborations in sectors like IT and tourism. Tamil Nadu aims to transform bilateral interest into concrete economic linkages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Courts Kazakh Investment at India-Kazakhstan Business Forum
Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce S. Keerthana (Photo/Press release). Image Credit: ANI

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu's Minister of Industries, S. Keerthana, extended a warm welcome to a high-powered business delegation from Kazakhstan during a critical interaction at the India-Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Chennai. The meeting, orchestrated alongside the forum, aimed to pitch Tamil Nadu as a prime destination for investment.

Led by Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration, Aidar Abildabekov, the delegation included top representatives from regions like Aqmola and Turkestan. Minister Keerthana highlighted Tamil Nadu's robust infrastructure and technological capabilities, focusing on potential partnerships in automobiles, IT, and more. She emphasized the complementary strengths of Tamil Nadu and Kazakhstan in bolstering economic ties.

Keerthana conveyed her enthusiasm for fostering industrial relationships and urged Kazakh companies to consider Tamil Nadu for future investments. The forum also saw contributions from India's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y.K. Sailas Thangal, accentuating the promising economic collaborations between the two regions.

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