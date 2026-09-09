Tamil Nadu Courts Kazakh Investment at India-Kazakhstan Business Forum

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu's Minister of Industries, S. Keerthana, extended a warm welcome to a high-powered business delegation from Kazakhstan during a critical interaction at the India-Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Chennai. The meeting, orchestrated alongside the forum, aimed to pitch Tamil Nadu as a prime destination for investment.

Led by Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration, Aidar Abildabekov, the delegation included top representatives from regions like Aqmola and Turkestan. Minister Keerthana highlighted Tamil Nadu's robust infrastructure and technological capabilities, focusing on potential partnerships in automobiles, IT, and more. She emphasized the complementary strengths of Tamil Nadu and Kazakhstan in bolstering economic ties.

Keerthana conveyed her enthusiasm for fostering industrial relationships and urged Kazakh companies to consider Tamil Nadu for future investments. The forum also saw contributions from India's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y.K. Sailas Thangal, accentuating the promising economic collaborations between the two regions.