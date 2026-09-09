Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Three in Delhi Murder Case

Three alleged gang members, including a juvenile, were nabbed by Delhi police after a tense shootout linked to a property dealer's murder. The suspects, part of the Himanshu Bhau gang, were intercepted while allegedly planning another crime. Investigation into the motive behind the attack continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:52 IST
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Three in Delhi Murder Case
DCP Rohini Shashank Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police arrested three alleged members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, following a dramatic encounter in connection with the murder of a property dealer in Narela.

DCP Rohini, Shashank Jaiswal, revealed that the wanted criminals, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, were suspected of planning a crime when police, acting on a tip-off, set a trap for them. The ensuing confrontation saw the accused firing 11 to 12 rounds at the police, who responded with six rounds.

During the operation, the police managed to capture Deepak and Nitik along with a juvenile accomplice. The arrests are linked to the murder of property dealer Pramod, who was gunned down outside a gym by two assailants who fired 16 rounds. Investigations are underway to determine if the attack was motivated by extortion or a past feud.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026