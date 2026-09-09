Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Three in Delhi Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police arrested three alleged members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, following a dramatic encounter in connection with the murder of a property dealer in Narela.

DCP Rohini, Shashank Jaiswal, revealed that the wanted criminals, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, were suspected of planning a crime when police, acting on a tip-off, set a trap for them. The ensuing confrontation saw the accused firing 11 to 12 rounds at the police, who responded with six rounds.

During the operation, the police managed to capture Deepak and Nitik along with a juvenile accomplice. The arrests are linked to the murder of property dealer Pramod, who was gunned down outside a gym by two assailants who fired 16 rounds. Investigations are underway to determine if the attack was motivated by extortion or a past feud.