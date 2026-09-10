Delhi Consumer Court Orders Bank Compensation for Faulty ATM Transaction
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-VIII in Delhi has ordered Punjab & Sindh Bank to refund ₹10,000 and pay additional compensation to a customer for a failed ATM transaction. The case highlights the responsibility of banks in ensuring ATM transaction accuracy and timely compensation for customers.
- Country:
- India
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-VIII in Delhi has ruled in favor of Jitender Singh, a customer who faced woes over a failed ATM transaction. The Commission directed Punjab & Sindh Bank to refund ₹10,000 and pay ₹29,600 as compensation for a delayed reversal of the transaction.
Singh's ordeal began in December 2022 when he attempted to withdraw cash, only to find the amount debited from his account without receiving the money. Despite approaching the bank and paying for further investigation, the issue remained unresolved, prompting him to file a complaint.
The Commission found no evidence supporting the bank's claim that the cash was dispensed. It cited Reserve Bank of India guidelines on failed ATM transactions and held the bank accountable. The ruling rejected the bank’s defense over inter-bank disputes, emphasizing customer rights.
ALSO READ
-
Delhi Gains Greater Control Over Infrastructure with New PWD Engineering Cadre
-
Bail Granted Amid DJB STP Tender Scam Unveiling
-
Delhi Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Constructions Following Deadly Collapse
-
Delhi's Demolition Drive: Allegations of Corruption and Selective Action Emerge
-
Delhi Initiates Major Clampdown on Illegal Constructions Post-Building Collapse