Delhi's Demolition Drive: Allegations of Corruption and Selective Action Emerge

In a decisive move against unauthorized construction, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive in Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar. The initiative followed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's orders, utilizing bulldozers to target illegal structures.

Yet the operation hasn't been without controversy. Residents in the affected areas voiced concerns over what they perceive as selective action and corruption by city officials. Ronit Sohan, a local resident, lamented the repeated demolition of houses belonging to poorer communities while alleging rampant construction of six-storey buildings elsewhere remains unchecked due to collusion between builders and MCD officials.

MCD officials, however, maintain that their actions are fair and legal. A spokesperson from the department emphasized that they target only properties booked under unauthorized construction laws. The Chief Minister also ordered inspections across Delhi's PG hostels to address potential illegalities, a measure prompted by the recent Satya Niketan building collapse.