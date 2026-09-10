Global Attention Turns to India as BRICS Summit Fuels Diplomatic Engagements

With anticipation building for the BRICS Summit set to unfold over the weekend, global focus shifts to India as its leaders prepare to host the much-awaited event. Among the early arrivals, three Russian transport aircraft were observed landing at Noida International Airport, signaling President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for the 18th iteration of the summit. The Russian leader's agenda includes a key bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poised to occur on Friday, preceding the multilateral discussions.

The Kremlin has outlined the expectations for this high-profile engagement, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming the bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin. Scheduled tentatively for Friday, September 11, the leaders are set to discuss a broad spectrum of issues, focusing primarily on trade and economic cooperation. "We anticipate a fruitful discussion between the two leaders," Peskov noted during a virtual briefing from Moscow.

As preparations continue, Peskov emphasized the mutual benefit of President Putin's visit, highlighting the opportunity to delve into bilateral relations. Additionally, he voiced hopes for India's successful hosting of the summit. Peskov remarked, "The candid relationship between Indian and Russian leaders facilitates open discussions on sensitive matters, paving the way for enhanced collaboration." The summit, scheduled for September 12-13, 2026, in New Delhi, embraces the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," as BRICS explores expanding its membership.