Empowering Uttarakhand's Youth: A Vision for the Future

BJP President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami engage with youth in Haldwani, discussing career and development opportunities. Highlighting initiatives like Digital India, they emphasize the role of technology and innovation. Youth are encouraged to transform challenges into opportunities for a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:25 IST
Empowering Uttarakhand's Youth: A Vision for the Future
BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme in Haldwani (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
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In an engaging 'Yuva Samvad' session held in Haldwani, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami connected with the youth to discuss pivotal issues concerning their future. The duo fielded questions on career prospects and the development trajectory of the state and nation.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, both leaders detailed their experiences with various governmental schemes and presented insights on enhancing employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young individuals. Nitin Nabin highlighted initiatives such as Digital India and Startup India, illustrating how such programs offer platforms for youth to harness their skills and drive innovation.

Addressing the economic shifts, Nabin emphasized the increasing importance of youth amid rapid technological advancements. With areas such as artificial intelligence and digital entrepreneurship emerging, he encouraged Uttarakhand's talented youth to channel their energy towards state development. He urged them to turn challenges into opportunities and engage in nation-building activities.

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