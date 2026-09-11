Delhi Crime Unveiled: A Gruesome Stabbing and Cyber Harassment Case Rock the Capital

New Delhi is embroiled in two separate crime investigations, each casting a shadow over the capital's safety. On September 10, police detained two individuals linked to the fatal stabbing of a young man identified as Vansh in the Mandawali area. The attack occurred around 8 PM, leading to Vansh's death upon arrival at Max Hospital. As detectives piece together the events and motives, the community remains on edge.

In a parallel probe, Delhi's Cyber Police arrested a 22-year-old man following accusations of using AI to produce and distribute obscene images of a woman he knew. The victim discovered the content circulating on platforms like Discord, sparking widespread outrage and a determined investigation to dismantle the digital network behind the harassment.

Authorities are thoroughly examining digital footprints and correspondence linked to the second suspect. Meanwhile, both cases are unfolding under intense scrutiny, highlighting the city's ongoing battle against both violent crime and online privacy violations. Investigations continue as communities hope for swift justice.