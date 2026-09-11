Tibetan Community Protests Xi Jinping's India Visit Amid Ethnic Unity Law Dispute

Ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit for the BRICS summit, Tibetans in Delhi protest China's so-called Ethnic Unity Law. Calling for the law's repeal and Tibet's independence, the community urges India to support their cause, highlighting the risks of cultural erosion under Beijing's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:56 IST
Tibetan Community Protests Xi Jinping's India Visit Amid Ethnic Unity Law Dispute
Tibetan community-in-exile protests in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an assertive display of resistance, the Tibetan community in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila organized a symbolic protest march before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit. The demonstrators brandished banners advocating for the reversal of China's controversial Ethnic Unity Law, criticized for threatening cultural traditions.

A protestor voiced demands articulated by various rights groups: the law's repeal, release of political prisoners, and Tibet’s independence. He emphasized the need for direct dialogue without preconditions between China's leadership and Tibet's representatives.

Wangdue Dorjee, a member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, expressed disapproval of Xi's visit, stressing the necessity of an autonomous Tibet for regional security. Meanwhile, leaders urged vigilance over China's legislative tactics, which they argue contradict the nation's constitutional promises.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026