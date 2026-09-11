Tibetan Community Protests Xi Jinping's India Visit Amid Ethnic Unity Law Dispute

In an assertive display of resistance, the Tibetan community in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila organized a symbolic protest march before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit. The demonstrators brandished banners advocating for the reversal of China's controversial Ethnic Unity Law, criticized for threatening cultural traditions.

A protestor voiced demands articulated by various rights groups: the law's repeal, release of political prisoners, and Tibet’s independence. He emphasized the need for direct dialogue without preconditions between China's leadership and Tibet's representatives.

Wangdue Dorjee, a member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, expressed disapproval of Xi's visit, stressing the necessity of an autonomous Tibet for regional security. Meanwhile, leaders urged vigilance over China's legislative tactics, which they argue contradict the nation's constitutional promises.