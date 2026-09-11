World Leaders Converge in New Delhi for Pivotal 18th BRICS Summit

In a significant diplomatic gathering, world leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, have arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit. Their arrival was greeted with ceremony by India's Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, ahead of the summit set for September 12-13.

Notable figures such as Uruguay Foreign Affairs Minister Mario Lubetkin, Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro are also present. Russian President Vladimir Putin and key Russian officials were welcomed by India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Under its 2026 BRICS Chairship, India aims to address global economic fragmentation, technological shifts, and geopolitical challenges. The summit focuses on enhancing cooperation among member countries, including Brazil, China, and the recent additions, transforming BRICS into a platform for fostering global development, sustainability, and innovation.