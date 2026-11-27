The legal cell of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has served a defamation notice to Union Minister Jitendra Singh on behalf of party co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka over his alleged remarks linking Ranka to funds received from Pakistani politicians and a purported handler. The notice, sent by Advocate Abhik Chimni, concerns remarks allegedly made by Singh during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) press conference in Bengaluru on November 3, 2026.

According to the notice, Singh had stated: "Ashutosh Ranka was paid by Pakistani politicians, and also receiving funds from his handler Sania, even while Operation Sindoor was receiving funds." Ranka has rejected the allegations, describing them as false, malicious and without factual basis. The notice states that his financial records are transparent and that all remittances received over the past two years constitute legitimate professional income, routed through regulated banking channels, declared in his Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and assessed to tax.

It also refers to Ranka's consulting project with Gavi, describing it as a reputed global public health organisation to which the Government of India has been a regular donor and with which it has a strong bilateral relationship. Questioning the evidence behind Singh's remarks, the notice states: "You did not name a single Pakistani politician who is using their personal or party funds to remit money to my client. You did not state a single amount, date, transaction, account, document, or source. The allegation was deliberate while being unsubstantiated. An attempt has been made to pass these allegations off as official facts issued from a press conference. An imputation of being anti-national and committing treachery, made by a Union Minister without a single supporting particular, is not a mere careless remark, but a calculated design to malign our client's reputation."

Through the notice, Ranka has called upon Singh to produce the purported evidence supporting his claims, retract the statements and issue an unconditional public apology. The notice also seeks Rs 3 crore in damages for the alleged injury to Ranka's reputation, with the stipulation that the entire amount be donated to a charitable organisation working towards primary education in India.

The CJP has said it will not accept what it described as reckless and defamatory attacks aimed at intimidating individuals engaged in community welfare and raising issues of public interest. The notice states that Ranka will pursue appropriate remedies under civil and criminal law if Singh fails to comply with the demands.

Ranka, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the London School of Economics (LSE), had relinquished a consulting career with McKinsey & Company in London to return to India for grassroots public work, according to the notice. (ANI)