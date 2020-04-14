New York hospitalizations fall for first time in coronavirus pandemic-governor

New York hospitalizations fall for first time in coronavirus pandemic-governorReuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:52 IST
New York saw total hospitalizations fall for the first time since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a sign that the crisis hitting the state may be near the peak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.
Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also said President Donald Trump was "not accurate" in his assertion the day before that he had total authority over the decision on when to reopen schools and businesses in the states. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- New York
- Andrew Cuomo
- Connecticut
- Chizu Nomiyama
ALSO READ
Former NBA star trying to broker deal to ship masks to New York
New York state surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths
Mayor of New York receives face masks donated by UN for health workers
68-bed field hospital being constructed in New York City's Central Park for coronavirus patients
New York state passes grim milestone of 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19