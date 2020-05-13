Left Menu
Merkel aims for Schengen border controls to end from June 15

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:36 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants all emergency border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus to be removed within Europe's 26-nation Schengen zone from June 15, she said on Wednesday.

"The goal is, if the occurrence of infections allows it - I want to say that again - that from June 15 onwards border controls in the Schengen area can be completely eliminated," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

