Merkel aims for Schengen border controls to end from June 15

Merkel aims for Schengen border controls to end from June 15Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:36 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants all emergency border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus to be removed within Europe's 26-nation Schengen zone from June 15, she said on Wednesday.
"The goal is, if the occurrence of infections allows it - I want to say that again - that from June 15 onwards border controls in the Schengen area can be completely eliminated," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
