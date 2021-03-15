RDIF says 3.5 mln Russians have received both shots of Sputnik V

RDIF says 3.5 mln Russians have received both shots of Sputnik VReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:43 IST
Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, boss of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.
Dmitriev said in a statement that no other European country had administered both shots to that number of people.
RDIF markets Russia's Sputnik V vaccine globally.
