RDIF says 3.5 mln Russians have received both shots of Sputnik V

Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, boss of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.

Dmitriev said in a statement that no other European country had administered both shots to that number of people.

RDIF markets Russia's Sputnik V vaccine globally.

