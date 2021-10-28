Senior Israeli diplomat visits Meenakshi Mission Hospital

Left Menu

Eds rpt after correcting word in headline Madurai TN, Oct 28 PTI Experts at the city-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center and OLAM, a network of over 60 Israeli organisations working in the field of international development and humanitarian aid, held an online knowledge-sharing and training session on Thursday regarding key learnings from each others response to the ongoing Covid-19 public health emergency, the hospital said.Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, visited the hospital on the occasion, it said in a press release.

(Eds: rpt after correcting word in headline) Madurai (TN), Oct 28 (PTI): Experts at the city-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center and OLAM, a network of over 60 Israeli organisations working in the field of international development and humanitarian aid, held an online knowledge-sharing and training session on Thursday regarding key learnings from each other's response to the ongoing Covid-19 public health emergency, the hospital said.

Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, visited the hospital on the occasion, it said in a press release. Zadka was quoted as saying he was very proud to join this virtual training and knowledge-sharing programme and called it a very significant collaboration between professionals and experienced first-responders in the field of medicine from Israel and India. It reflects the close relationship between the two countries, he said.

In his virtual address, Dr S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, said such a knowledge-sharing programme would go a long way in helping enhance each other’s capabilities in healthcare.

Zadka went around the hospital to know more about its capabilities and charitable programmes, the release added.

