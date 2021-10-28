Senior Israeli diplomat visits Meenakshi Mission Hospital
Eds rpt after correcting word in headline Madurai TN, Oct 28 PTI Experts at the city-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center and OLAM, a network of over 60 Israeli organisations working in the field of international development and humanitarian aid, held an online knowledge-sharing and training session on Thursday regarding key learnings from each others response to the ongoing Covid-19 public health emergency, the hospital said.Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, visited the hospital on the occasion, it said in a press release.
- Country:
- India
(Eds: rpt after correcting word in headline) Madurai (TN), Oct 28 (PTI): Experts at the city-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center and OLAM, a network of over 60 Israeli organisations working in the field of international development and humanitarian aid, held an online knowledge-sharing and training session on Thursday regarding key learnings from each other's response to the ongoing Covid-19 public health emergency, the hospital said.
Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, visited the hospital on the occasion, it said in a press release. Zadka was quoted as saying he was very proud to join this virtual training and knowledge-sharing programme and called it a very significant collaboration between professionals and experienced first-responders in the field of medicine from Israel and India. It reflects the close relationship between the two countries, he said.
In his virtual address, Dr S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, said such a knowledge-sharing programme would go a long way in helping enhance each other’s capabilities in healthcare.
Zadka went around the hospital to know more about its capabilities and charitable programmes, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli held over Dubai drugs haul, may seek repatriation - lawyer
U.S., EU, Israel take tough stance on Iran, mull options
UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon
One Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli air attack - state TV
One Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli air attack