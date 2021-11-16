Left Menu

Italy reports 74 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 7,698 new cases

Italy reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,698 from 5,144. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 481 from a previous 475. Some 684,710 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 248,825, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:31 IST
Italy reports 74 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 7,698 new cases
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,698 from 5,144. Italy has registered 132,893 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,970 on Tuesday, up from 3,808 a day earlier. There were 41 new admissions to intensive care units, the same number as the previous day. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 481 from a previous 475.

Some 684,710 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 248,825, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021