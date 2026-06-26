Europe's Heat Crisis: Record Temperatures and Turbulence

The Temperature In Britain Hit A Record High For June On Thursday As Large Parts Of Western Europe Were In The Grip Of A Deadly Early Summer Heatwave That Has Killed Dozens

Europe is facing an intense heatwave, with record-breaking temperatures causing widespread disruptions across the continent. Britain's temperature soared to an all-time high for June, as France grappled with its own scorching conditions. Authorities are urging people to alter their daily routines to adapt to the extreme heat.

The red heat alert has been extended in Britain, marking the first time it has been in effect for three consecutive days. Meanwhile, France and Germany are witnessing tragic drowning incidents as people attempt to cool off. The heatwave is also impacting agriculture, as crop yields and livestock are at risk.

The 'Omega block' weather pattern is being blamed for the enduring heat, as climate change exacerbates its effects. The situation underscores the urgent need for adaptation, with schools closing, work schedules adjusting, and economies straining under the astronomical temperatures.