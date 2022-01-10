Left Menu

China reports 157 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 9 vs 165 a day earlier

China reported 157 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 9, down slightly from 165 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Most of the new local cases were in Henan, Tianjin and Shaanxi. China reported 42 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 46 a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-01-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 06:27 IST
China reports 157 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 9 vs 165 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 157 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 9, down slightly from 165 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 97 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 92 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in Henan, Tianjin and Shaanxi.

China reported 42 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 46 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,776 confirmed cases as of Jan. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022