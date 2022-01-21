Left Menu

FACTBOX-Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory
Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant.

A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers. Here are some countries' vaccine mandates plans, listed according to categories of people affected:

CHILDREN ** COSTA RICA: children over 5 years old

ADULTS ** AUSTRIA: passed a bill on Jan. 20 making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for adults as of Feb. 1, bringing it closer to introducing the first such sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate in the EU

** ECUADOR: obligatory except for people who have a relevant medical condition or incompatibility ** GERMANY: ruling Social Democrats expect a bill on making jabs mandatory to be voted on by parliament in March

** INDONESIA: all adults, with fines or refusal of social assistance or government services for the unvaccinated ** ITALY: over 50s until June 15

** MICRONESIA: all adults ** TAJIKISTAN: all over-18s

** TURKMENISTAN: all over-18s ELDERLY

** CZECH REPUBLIC: scrapped on Jan.19 plans for mandatory vaccine for over-60s from March ** GREECE: over-60s; recurring 100 euros monthly fine for those who fail to comply

** MALAYSIA: over-60s and all adult recipients of the Sinovac vaccine required to get a booster dose by Feb. ** RUSSIA: over-60s and chronically ill in St. Petersburg

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS ** CANADA: all federally regulated workplaces

** COSTA RICA: all state workers ** CROATIA: all public sector employees, citizens who need services in public institutions

** CZECH REPUBLIC: scrapped on Jan.19 plans for mandatory vaccine for police officers, soldiers and some other professions from March ** DENMARK: workplaces allowed to require a digital "corona pass" for employees

** EGYPT: vaccination or weekly COVID-19 test required from public sector employees to work in government buildings ** FIJI: public servants, employees at private firms

** FRANCE: public officials or employees, including civil security pilots, flight personnel providing care for victims, soldiers permanently assigned to civil security missions, firefighters ** GHANA: targeted groups including all public sector and health workers from Jan. 22

** HUNGARY: employees at state institutions ** ITALY: all workers, school staff, police, military

** LATVIA: required for lawmakers to be able to vote and to receive full pay; businesses allowed to fire unvaccinated workers ** LEBANON: all civil servants and workers in the education, tourism and public transport sectors

** NEW ZEALAND: workers of border, prison, police and defence force sectors, as well as education sector ** OMAN: public or private sector employees for entry to workplace

** PANAMA: vaccination or weekly testing for all public officials ** POLAND: health minister announced in Dec. plans mandate jabs for teachers, security personnel and uniformed services from March 1

** RUSSIA: workers with public-facing roles in Moscow; ** SAUDI ARABIA: public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace; people entering government, private, or educational establishments

** TUNISIA: officials, employees and visitors accessing public and private administrations ** TURKEY: some sectors including teachers and domestic travel employees

** UKRAINE: public sector employees including teachers, municipal employees ** UNITED STATES: all federal workers, contractors (temporarily blocked from enforcing nationwide), public-sector workers (contested in New York court)

HEALTH WORKERS ** AUSTRALIA: high-risk aged-care workers, employees in quarantine hotels

** BRITAIN: care home staff in England, health workers in England by April 1 ** CROATIA: health and social care workers

** CZECH REPUBLIC: hospitals and nursing homes employees from March ** FINLAND: plans to make vaccines mandatory for health and social care workers

** FRANCE: healthcare and care home workers, home aids and urgent care technicians ** GERMANY: workers of hospitals, doctor's offices and nursing homes by mid-March

** GREECE: nursing home staff, healthcare workers ** HUNGARY: healthcare workers

** ITALY: health workers ** LEBANON: health sectors

** NEW ZEALAND: health and disability sector workers ** POLAND: healthcare workers from March 1

** UKRAINE: state and municipal healthcare workers ** UNITED STATES: healthcare workers including hospitals and nursing homes that accept money from the Medicare and Medicaid government health insurance programs must get vaccinated by end of Feb.

OTHER WORKERS ** Western Australia: employees of mining, oil and gas exploration sectors

** CHINA: booster shot required in Beijing for key workers on construction sites, including cooks, security guards and cleaning personnel ** PHILIPPINES: in-office workers and employees in public transportation services

** KAZAKHSTAN: mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20 ENTRY TO PUBLIC VENUES

** AUSTRIA: public places including restaurants, hotels, theatres and ski lifts ** BOLIVIA: vaccination pass or negative test required for entry into public and private venues, including airports, bus stations, banks, shopping centres, restaurants and supermarkets

** BRITAIN: vaccination or negative test for all over-18s at night clubs and other venues in Scotland; at nightclubs, some indoor and outdoor unseated venues and all venues with more than 10,000 people in England ** BULGARIA: "health pass" for visitors of public venues such as cafes, hotels, concert halls, museums and swimming pools

** CZECH REPUBLIC: vaccination certificates or testing status required at restaurants and clubs ** DENMARK: health pass required for entry to indoor bars, restaurants and other public places

** EGYPT: vaccination mandatory for public university students to access campuses ** FRANCE: vaccination pass mandatory for all over-16s to enter cinemas, bars and restaurants, and use long-distance public transport

** GERMANY: vaccination required for all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries; booster shot or negative COVID-19 test required to enter restaurants ** HONG KONG: vaccination required for entry to restaurants, gyms, cinemas, and libraries from Feb. 24

** ITALY: vaccination required for indoor seating at bars, restaurants, visiting museums, cinemas, clubs, attending sporting events; basic green health pass obligatory for all public transport ** KENYA: Kenyan court has temporarily halted the government's plan to require COVID-19 vaccination for access to public services

** LEBANON: vaccine certificate or antibody tests required for entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches ** LITHUANIA: vaccination certificate required for access to indoor and outdoor gatherings attended by more than 500 people, economic activities, contact services including beauty services and gyms for all over-12s

** MALTA: full vaccination and booster required to enter most venues including restaurants, bars and gyms ** MOROCCO: vaccine required for access to all government buildings, spaces such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, transportation

** NEPAL: proof of full vaccination to use public services ** NETHERLANDS: health pass mandatory to enter bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events

** ROMANIA: health pass, negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery mandatory for entry to most public venues including majority of non-essential ones ** SERBIA: health pass mandatory to visit indoor cafes, hotels and restaurants after 10 p.m.

** SINGAPORE: vaccination necessary to enter shopping malls; considers requiring a booster shot to qualify as fully vaccinated ** SOUTH KOREA: vaccine pass mandatory to access 14 designated public spaces, including hospitality and entertainment venues; requirement extended to over 12s from February. A South Korean court ruled on Jan. 14 that large shops and teenagers should be temporarily excluded from pass mandates in Seoul.

** SWEDEN: vaccine passes required for indoor events with more than 100 people; to be extended to smaller gatherings, such as in restaurants ** SWITZERLAND: proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test required to access bars, restaurants and fitness centres

** TAIWAN: vaccination pass to enter entertainment venues from Jan. 21 ** UKRAINE: restrictions for unvaccinated on access to restaurants, sports and other public events

(Compiled by Oben Mumcuoglu, Dagmarah Mackos and Elena Vardon; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)

