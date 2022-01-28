Left Menu

Brazil reports 228,954 new cases of coronavirus, 672 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 28-01-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 02:45 IST
Brazil reported 228,954 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 672 COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 24,764,838 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 625,085 according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

