Italy reports 137,147 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 377 deaths
Italy reported 137,147 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 143,898 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths was virtually stable at 377 against 378. The country has reported 10.82 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,636 on Saturday, down from 19,796 a day earlier.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 137,147 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 143,898 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths was virtually stable at 377 against 378. Italy has registered 145,914 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.82 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,636 on Saturday, down from 19,796 a day earlier. There were 118 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 126 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,588 from a previous 1,630.
Some 999,490 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.05 million, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- health ministry
- Italy
- Britain
ALSO READ
European shares fall on growing inflation fears; SAP cloud sales shine
Peak Omicron? Experts wary of calling time on variant wave in Europe
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks set for worst week since November on hawkish Fed comments
European share close lower as policy tightening fears rise
Figure skating-Russian teen Valieva wins European title ahead of Beijing Games