Italy reports 137,147 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 377 deaths

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:38 IST
Italy reported 137,147 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 143,898 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths was virtually stable at 377 against 378. Italy has registered 145,914 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.82 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,636 on Saturday, down from 19,796 a day earlier. There were 118 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 126 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,588 from a previous 1,630.

Some 999,490 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.05 million, the health ministry said.

